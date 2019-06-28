|
Ledyard - Denise M. Huffer-Watrous, 49, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at home. Born in New London, she lived in Portsmouth, N.H., San Bernardino, Calif., and Hawaii before moving to Ledyard. Denise was a security officer with Walmart. She leaves her husband, Les R. Watrous.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Impellitter-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. The funeral and burial are private.
Published in The Day on June 28, 2019