Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Huffer-Watrous
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise M. Huffer-Watrous

Send Flowers
Denise M. Huffer-Watrous Obituary
Ledyard - Denise M. Huffer-Watrous, 49, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at home. Born in New London, she lived in Portsmouth, N.H., San Bernardino, Calif., and Hawaii before moving to Ledyard. Denise was a security officer with Walmart. She leaves her husband, Les R. Watrous.

Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Impellitter-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. The funeral and burial are private.

For online condolences please visit www.impellitterimalia.com
Published in The Day on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.