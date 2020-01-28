|
|
Melbourne, Fla. - Father Dennis Adam Knurek, 74, died Jan. 23, in Melbourne, Fla. Born in New London, he was the son of Adam and Raffaella (Shea) Knurek. He attended the Kennelly School in Hartford and The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and English Literature, and he earned a Master of Arts in Psychology from Cornell University in 1967.
Father Knurek attended Saint Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park, Calif., where he earned a Master of Divinity in 1976 and a Certificate of Specialized Pastoral Competency in 1977. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Bridgeport by the Most Reverend Walter W. Curtis in Saint Augustine Cathedral in May 1977.
He served as Parochial Vicar of Saint Aloysius Parish (1977-1982). In June 1982, he was assigned as Chaplain at Sacred Heart University while residing at Saint Joseph Parish in Shelton. He was appointed as Parochial Vicar of Saint Cecilia Parish in July 1986. In December of that same year he was granted permission to provide priestly ministry in the Diocese of Orlando, where he served until his retirement in 2004. After retirement he conducted mission work in the Eleuthera Islands.
Father Knurek was well known in the New London community where he presided over masses at St. Joseph and St. Mary Catholic Churches. His cousin, Timothy O'Neill of New London, said Father "Denny", as he was often called, had a special fondness for Ocean Beach Park and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. In addition to Timothy, he is survived by other members of the Owen O'Neill family: Patty Schwartz, Barbara O'Neill-Maguire, Peggy Cherrick, Owen O'Neill, Mary Ellen O'Neill, and Eileen Godburn. Father Denny also enjoyed his trips to visit his friend Kathy Glousten in Colorado. Father Denny was a kind and caring person and will be missed by all.
The Funeral Mass for Father Knurek will be celebrated at 11 am. Friday, Jan. 31, at Saint Joseph Church in New London. The wake will be held before the mass from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph. Burial will follow the mass at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his name to the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund, 25 Squire Street, New London, CT 06320 or to the Ascension Catholic Community, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32935.
The Neilan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 28, 2020