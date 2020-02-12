|
|
Groton - Dennis Albert McGee, 66, of Groton passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
He was born in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 8, 1953, the son of Manley L. McGee III of Columbus and the late Elizabeth M. Cummins McGee. Dennis married Lizabeth A. Maxson Sept. 30, 1982, in Santa Barbara, Calif. and she survives.
Dennis was a passionate writer having worked as a reporter in both California and Connecticut. In 1980 his novel The Rescue was published, and while in California he wrote a screenplay that was produced into the film Born to Race, released in 1988. In 1989 they moved to Connecticut to be closer to his wife's family and to open Cornerstone Bookstore in Groton which he owned and operated for 25 years. During this time, he wrote and directed the play Forgiven which was performed for many years in churches across the region, culminating in a performance at Connecticut College. However, his greatest passion was for the religious community of the region who he loved to minister to through the unique position given him at the bookstore.
He is also survived by his sons, Brendan J. of Groton and Timothy E. McGee of Raleigh, N.C.; his brother M. Kevin (Barbara) McGee of Oshkosh, Wis.; his sisters, Rebecca (Donald) A. Holland of Sand Point, Idaho, Elizabeth (Dale) A. McGee Harden of West Harrison, Ind., Michelle (Alan) M. McGee McCoy of Cincinnati, Ohio, Martha J. McGee of Columbus, Ohio; his twenty nieces and nephews; and his father Manley L. McGee III (94 years old) of Cincinnati, Ohio, all of whom will miss him fiercely.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Grace House Church, (formerly Pleasant Valley Community of Prayer and Praise), 20 Grove Ave., Groton. A time of fellowship will follow the service until 3:30 p.m. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to MALTA ministry for the homeless at maltaoutreach.org. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Feb. 12, 2020