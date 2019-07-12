Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Bozrah Centre Congregational Church
19 Bozrah Street (Route 163)
Bozrah,, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Guillemette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis E. Guillemette


1956 - 2019
Send Flowers
Dennis E. Guillemette Obituary
Bozrah - Dennis E. Guillemette, 63, of Bozrah passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Born in Norwich May 23, 1956, he was the loving husband of Denise C. (Darling) Guillemette.

Dennis graduated from Norwich Technical High School. He worked in the Carpenters Local Union 326 for 36 years.

A service will be held at 9 a.m. tomorrow, July 13, at the Bozrah Centre Congregational Church, 19 Bozrah Street (Route 163), Bozrah. Burial will be at a later date.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries