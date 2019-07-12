|
Bozrah - Dennis E. Guillemette, 63, of Bozrah passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Born in Norwich May 23, 1956, he was the loving husband of Denise C. (Darling) Guillemette.
Dennis graduated from Norwich Technical High School. He worked in the Carpenters Local Union 326 for 36 years.
A service will be held at 9 a.m. tomorrow, July 13, at the Bozrah Centre Congregational Church, 19 Bozrah Street (Route 163), Bozrah. Burial will be at a later date.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on July 12, 2019