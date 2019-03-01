Waterford - Dennis Horr passed away peacefully at home Feb. 26, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, N.H., May 20, 1949, to Julie and Alfred Horr.



Dennis graduated Waterford High School in 1968, and married Lynne Reynolds in 1969. He was a devoted husband, father and papa. For most of his adult life, he worked at Electric Boat where he was a well-respected supervisor for over 30 years.



His biggest passion was skiing; he served as president of the Ski Club, where he made many lifelong friends, with whom he traveled the world chasing epic POW, from New England to Europe. He was in a NASTAR race league where he competed in the Giant Slalom, winning numerous gold medals. He fulfilled his dream and went helicopter skiing on a glacier in Canada, but his favorite ski trips were with his daughters, son-in-laws, and grandchildren.



Aside from skiing, he had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed hosting bonfires, camp-outs and picnics at his home in Quaker Hill. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan and therefore endured many years of baseball frustration before the 2004 World Series win. After retirement, he spent his time renovating his home and working in his garden. He also enjoyed cooking, playing/cheating at cards, camping, riding motorcycles, and restoring his 1965 Triumph.



Dennis was, at times, a stubborn man, wanting to do things his way in his time. Although he ultimately succumbed to cancer, he refused to give up easily, as evidenced by his six-year fight with renal cell carcinoma. He readily participated in clinical trials and therapies, despite the nasty side effects, far longer than most people could or would.



Dennis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynne Horr; his daughters, Jennifer (David) Keatley, Amy (Christopher) LeQuire; his grandchildren, Carolyn and Matthew Keatley, Evan and Maya LeQuire; his brother, Scott Horr (Betty Miller); sister, Gigi Horr Liverant (Arthur); and his dog Dakota.



Family and friends are welcome to join a Celebration of Life from 4 to 7 p.m. March 14, 2019, with a toast to Dennis at 6 p.m., at Langley's, Great Neck Country Club, 28 Lamphere Road, Waterford, CT 06385.



Please consider memorial donations to Yale Cancer Center (memo Dr. Sznol research) PO Box 7611, 157 Church Street New Haven, CT 06519-0611. Published in The Day on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary