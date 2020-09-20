Old Lyme - Dennis J. Kerwin, 65, of Old Lyme, passed away at home Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 14, 1955, in Hartford. He was the son of the late James T. Kerwin and Irene B. Kerwin.
He attended The Robinson School, graduating in 1974; and completed some college education at Dean Junior College. He worked alongside his father in the construction industry, and eventually started his own business, Kerwin Construction Services in the late 1980s. He was an extremely hard worker and had experience in all aspects of construction. His true passion, however, was sport fishing and boating, having built and owned many over the years. He lived and died by the sea. He took numerous trips up and down the Eastern Seaboard from Nova Scotia to Key West in pursuit of his love of boating. He spent many summers at White Sands Beach growing up, and always enjoyed being on the water or near the water. He enjoyed spending time at Martha's Vineyard and more recently, Block Island. His greatest qualities were his sense of humor, gift of gab and his generosity. He was an adoring father, softball and basketball coach and avid sports enthusiast. He attended several Daytona 500 races. He was formerly a Giants fan, until the Patriots came to Foxborough.
He is survived by his loving wife Karen and son James Kerwin of Old Lyme; daughter Marissa Carignan and her husband Blair, and precious granddaughter Sloane of Waterford; sisters, Jeanne LeBlanc of Enfield, Kathy Cox and her husband James of Enfield and Maureen Domenicone and her husband David of Wellesley, Mass.; aunt Joanne Beard of Enfield; nieces and nephews: Brittany, Jenna and Alexia Cox, Matthew and David LeBlanc and Mila and Cooper Domenicone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, in Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Road, Old Lyme. Christ the King Church requires all attendants wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com
