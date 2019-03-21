|
|
|
East Lyme - Dennis John Gilbride, 77 of Hill Road passed away Monday Mar. 18, 2019, at Bridebrook Health & Rehabilitation Center, Niantic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday Mar. 23, 2019, at the St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Rd. East Lyme. The family will greet guests from noon to 1 p.m. in the St. Matthias Narthex on Saturday. Interment will be private in St. Lawrence Cemetery, New Haven. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home in in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Mar. 21, 2019
