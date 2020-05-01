Stonington - Dennis Joseph Souza passed away on his 65th birthday, April 28, 2020, at the Westerly Hospital due to complications from his battle with colon cancer.



A lifelong resident of Stonington Borough, he was the son of Alzira Machado and Benjamin Souza.



He will be greatly missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Nancy Souza; his nieces, Allison Souza and her husband Dan Hasson; and Bryn and William Nowell; and his great-nephew and niece, Julian and Ella Hasson..



A celebration of his life and interment will be planned for a time when friends and family are able to join together.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store