Dennis Joseph Souza
1955 - 2020
Stonington - Dennis Joseph Souza passed away on his 65th birthday, April 28, 2020, at the Westerly Hospital due to complications from his battle with colon cancer.

A lifelong resident of Stonington Borough, he was the son of Alzira Machado and Benjamin Souza.

He will be greatly missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Nancy Souza; his nieces, Allison Souza and her husband Dan Hasson; and Bryn and William Nowell; and his great-nephew and niece, Julian and Ella Hasson..

A celebration of his life and interment will be planned for a time when friends and family are able to join together.

Published in The Day on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
