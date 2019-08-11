Home

Dennis M. Munday


1951 - 2019
Dennis M. Munday Obituary
Old Lyme - Dennis M. Munday, 68, of Owego, N.Y. and previously of Old Lyme, passed away Aug. 6, 2019.

Dennis was born Jan. 25, 1951, in Woonsocket, R.I. to Gerard and Mildred Walker. He honorably served in the United States Army for eight years.

Dennis is survived by his sister, Kathleen Munday; as well as brothers, Gerard, Kenneth, George, Brian, Kevin and Chris. He is predeceased by his brother, David.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 11, 2019
