Oakdale - Dennis Michael Kabelis, 45, of Oakdale passed away at home April 1, 2020. He was the son of Linda R. (Pineau) Kabelis of Oakdale and D. Michael Kabelis, DVM, of Westbrook. He grew up in the shoreline town of Old Lyme, and was a graduate of New Hampton School, N.H., class of 1993. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1997, from Skidmore College, N.Y. with a major in psychology and minor in philosophy. Dennis also received a post graduate computer design certificate from Rhode Island School of Design.
Nature and outdoors were his lifetime love. He loved camping and biking in the Adirondacks, and scuba diving and skiing from Nebraska to Lake Tahoe. He traveled the U.S. from coast to coast, twice by car with his dog. His interest in other cultures, history and people took him to countries like Russia, Cuba and Poland, as well as Europe, the Caribbean Sea islands and Mexico. Dennis' love of the outdoors and traveling would not be complete without his love of music, especially jazz, live concerts, and his lifelong favorite singer, Neil Young. Two black Labrador retrievers, Neil and Tahoe, accompanied Dennis throughout his life, and created a big part of the love in his heart.
He was also an avid fan of professional sports and an accomplished soccer player throughout his youth and in college. In his professional career, his knowledge and experience in digital strategies and multi-channel technologies took him to New York City, where he fell in love with Brooklyn and was employed by such companies like Aetna, Tribal DDB, Omnicom Group, Adrenaline Works and D.L. Ryan Companies.
After returning to Connecticut, he worked for Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company. He was well-liked, respected and appreciated by his employers and coworkers for his quick wit, intelligence, humor, sincerity, help and friendship. One of his college friends wrote, "[he was] a good person, honest, kind, generous, fun-loving with a thirst for knowledge and experience. My life and my being were made better from spending so much time with him; and I am deeply grateful for the time I had with him."
In addition to his parents, Dennis is survived by his sister Danielle Marie (Kabelis) Steward; his aunt Marjorie Carroll of Southington; his uncle John "Jackie" Pineau of Trumbull; great-aunt Genowefa Dolecki of Milford; and numerous cousins and relatives.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 310 Pulaski Street, Bridgeport, followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours will take place Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service in the Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home, across from the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice in memory of Dennis.
