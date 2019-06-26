North Windham - Dennis P. McNulty, 63, of North Windham, formerly of Montville, passed away surrounded by family Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born in Hartford April 26, 1956, the son of the late Robert F. McNulty and Helen (Denesevich) Misiorek and the loving husband of Cherylann (Johnson) McNulty.



Dennis worked for many years as a pipefitter at Electric Boat until injuries from a motorcycle accident forced him to retire. Despite his physical difficulties he always kept a positive attitude and made the best of what he was given. He had a wonderful, joking character, loved fishing, boating, scuba diving and playing guitar. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who treasured his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his wife Cherylann, he is survived by his son Patrick McNulty and wife Jennifer; daughter Melissa Macko and husband Jack; grandchildren, Nikolas and Kaydence Macko; two brothers, Mike and Walter Misiorek; and his sister Maryann Sawyer. He was predeceased by his brother, Steven Sandford and stepbrother Wayne Misiorek



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Sacred Heart Church, 156 Providence St, Taftville. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville. Published in The Day on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary