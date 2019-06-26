Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
156 Providence St
Taftville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis McNulty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis P. McNulty


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis P. McNulty Obituary
North Windham - Dennis P. McNulty, 63, of North Windham, formerly of Montville, passed away surrounded by family Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born in Hartford April 26, 1956, the son of the late Robert F. McNulty and Helen (Denesevich) Misiorek and the loving husband of Cherylann (Johnson) McNulty.

Dennis worked for many years as a pipefitter at Electric Boat until injuries from a motorcycle accident forced him to retire. Despite his physical difficulties he always kept a positive attitude and made the best of what he was given. He had a wonderful, joking character, loved fishing, boating, scuba diving and playing guitar. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who treasured his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife Cherylann, he is survived by his son Patrick McNulty and wife Jennifer; daughter Melissa Macko and husband Jack; grandchildren, Nikolas and Kaydence Macko; two brothers, Mike and Walter Misiorek; and his sister Maryann Sawyer. He was predeceased by his brother, Steven Sandford and stepbrother Wayne Misiorek

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Sacred Heart Church, 156 Providence St, Taftville. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.
Published in The Day on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now