Colchester - Dennis Paul Roberts, 67, husband of Norma Jean (Tetreault), died March 1, 2019.
Born Dec. 7, 1951, in Putnam, the son of the late David Paul and Helen J. (Fournier) Roberts.
Dennis was a devoted military man, enlisting in the Navy in 1971, before he graduated high school. He actively served his country for 20 years, and served voluntarily after he retired. He was awarded many military medals and ribbons. He retired from the service in 1991, to become more involved in his community.
Visitation 1 to 3 p.m., with a Chapel Service at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16th at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019
