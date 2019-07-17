Home

Derald E. "Deri" Kading


1935 - 2019
Derald E. "Deri" Kading Obituary
Spring Hill, Fla. - Derald "Deri" E. Kading passed away to the loving arms of our Lord Saturday, July 6, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Derald was born in Colby, Wis., July 16, 1935, to Lester and Anna Kading.

Derald graduated from North High School in Sheboygan, Wis., and immediately went to work for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in La Crosse. This is when he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Guenther, at First Lutheran Church in La Crosse. They were married Sept. 1, 1956, when Mary Lou graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing and Viterbo College. They raised four children; three sons, Steven (Cherri), James (Liz), Danny and one daughter, Shari (Patrick) Farra. Derald retired after 37 1/2 years, Oct. 1, 1990. Together they packed up the motor home and off to Spring Hill, Fla., where Mary Lou currently resides. Besides his children, he also leaves six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lorraine Klumb.

A memorial service will be held during regular worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 21, at Forest Oaks Lutheran Church.

Memorials are preferred to Forest Oaks Lutheran Church, 8555 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, Fla., 34609, or to the Hospice Foundation of America.
Published in The Day on July 17, 2019
