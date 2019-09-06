|
Quaker Hill - Derek Steven Rockholz, 38,-a kind, generous and loving soul-died unexpectedly in his home Sept. 2, 2019.
Derek was born in New London April 11, 1981, the beloved son of Linda Deshefy and Steven Rockholz. Derek was a handsome, funny, intelligent beacon of happiness for everyone around him. A carpenter by trade, he loved to work with his hands and apply his thought and attention to anything he was doing. Whether he was spending time with family or cooking up his favorite foods on the grill, Derek sought to make others happy before himself. He was a die-hard sports fan and never failed to root for the New York Giants and the Mets.
But most of all, Derek shined the brightest when he married the love of his life, Phoebe, and again when Cole-their beautiful baby boy-was brought into the world. Cole was the source of all the love and happiness in his heart, and nothing put a smile on Derek's face quite like the quality time they spent together playing and laughing. Derek loved being a dedicated father and a true family man. He touched many lives, and he will always be loved and missed every day by those who were lucky to have him in their life.
In addition to his parents, Linda and Steven, Derek is survived by his adored son, Cole Rockholz; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Barbara Deshefy; his aunt, Paula MacDonald and her husband Thomas, and their children, Patrick, Daniel and Ryan; and his uncle, Michael Deshefy and his wife, Cynthia, and their sons, Nicholas and Adam. Derek is also survived by his uncle, Robert Boutin and his children, Cindy Brault, and her husband David, and their children, Kelsey and Kevin, and Peter Boutin. Derek is predeceased by his aunt, Sue Boutin.
Derek's family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. Burial arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Derek's Life will also take place at a future date.
Donations in Derek's honor may be made to the college fund for his son, Cole, located on the GoFundMe website.
Published in The Day on Sept. 6, 2019