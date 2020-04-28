Home

Derick Lancaster
More Obituaries for Derick Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derick Steven Lancaster


1970 - 2020
Derick Steven Lancaster Obituary
New London - Derick Steven Lancaster, 49, passed away Monday April 21, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

He was born in New London the son of Diijon Speedwell and the late Gail Speedwell.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Carmen Lancaster; and a sister Monique Smith, brother-in-law John and their two children; two sons, Treyvon and Derick Lancaster Jr; four daughters, Jasmine Peat Seward, Teia, and Tyana Lancaster and Amanda Annibeallini; and stepchildren Nate, Charles, Jaheim and Diamond; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was a native of Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation and a graduate of New London High School class of '89. Derick held various jobs including a mover, landscaper and chef. He had a passion for cooking and loved watching sports. He was a diehard Cowboy fan. He loved fishing and was always outgoing. He will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or a condolence for the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 28, 2020
