New London - Derick Steven Lancaster, 49, passed away Monday April 21, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
He was born in New London the son of Diijon Speedwell and the late Gail Speedwell.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Carmen Lancaster; and a sister Monique Smith, brother-in-law John and their two children; two sons, Treyvon and Derick Lancaster Jr; four daughters, Jasmine Peat Seward, Teia, and Tyana Lancaster and Amanda Annibeallini; and stepchildren Nate, Charles, Jaheim and Diamond; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a native of Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation and a graduate of New London High School class of '89. Derick held various jobs including a mover, landscaper and chef. He had a passion for cooking and loved watching sports. He was a diehard Cowboy fan. He loved fishing and was always outgoing. He will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or a condolence for the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 28, 2020