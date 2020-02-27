|
|
Westerly, R.I. - Derreck Michael Turdo Sr. 30, died suddenly, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Survived by his father Joseph Turdo and companion Nancy Daugherty; his mother Kimberly Blais Normand and stepfather Ron Normand. He also leaves behind mother of his children, Tasha Marie Sullivan, her son, Justin and their three children, Derreck Jr., Gianna and Lilliana; his sisters, Crystal Turdo and Alicia Lattimore; paternal grandmother Maria Turdo; and maternal grandparents, Peter and Sandra Blais. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces. He was predeceased by his grandfather Michele Arcangelo Turdo; and aunt Concetta E. Woll.
Derek was a hard worker and loved his family dearly. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and thought the world of his children and nieces. He loved the outdoors fishing and going to the beach with his family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the established gofundme account would be greatly appreciated. He was just a kid himself at 30, trying to clear a pathway for their futures. Thank you in advance for your generosity, condolences and consideration.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, immediately followed by service at 5 p.m., at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic.
Published in The Day on Feb. 27, 2020