Pawcatuck - The soul of Derryl L. Senical, 84, of Pawcatuck, passed away quietly Monday, June 8, 2020, in the presence of his children and grandchildren. Born in Gwinn, Mich. June 26, 1935, to Clifton and Gertrude (Johnson), he was the oldest of 11 children. Derryl and the former Josephine Serio of Pawcatuck were married April 26, 1958, and enjoyed 45 years of marriage before she passed in 2003.
Derryl graduated from Gwinn High School in June 1953, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he trained and honed his skills as a shipfitter, metalsmith and sheet metal mechanic. In May 1962, he was honorably discharged and moved his young family from Charleston, S.C. to Pawcatuck, where he would reside for the remainder of his life. Derryl worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat for over 20 years as a sheet metal supervisor. He also worked locally for Douglas Randall, E.R. Smith Associates, Inc. and GSP. Derryl took great pride in mentoring and teaching the sheet metal trade to apprentices and taught evening classes in the mid 1960s at Thames Valley Technical College, Norwich. His expertise in the trade was sought after by many area shops and individuals throughout his entire life.
Derryl and Josephine, and sometimes the grandkids, enjoyed traveling throughout New England, especially in the fall for apple picking. He loved all types of television sports, along with being an avid fresh and saltwater fisherman, interests he shared with his sons. Derryl loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and would find any excuse to cook on the outdoor grill year-round. He also enjoyed wine tasting, bluegrass music and dabbled with guitar playing.
Surviving are four children: Teresa Hasu (Mashi), of Framingham, Mass., Charlene Senical, of New Haven, Philip (fiancée Denise Gavitt), of Pawcatuck and Kevin, of Waterford. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Shelby Lee Hasu, of Framingham, Mass. and Breatta and Brenden Senical, and their mother, Papa Senical's devoted and loved "daughter," Maureen McKernan Senical, all of Westerly. Papa Senical also leaves behind his special buddy and "grandfur-baby," Tico, who accompanied his Papa in the "big red Ford truck" on visits to various home improvement and hardware stores. Remaining siblings include, Jon (Terry), Lisa Stewart (James), Joanne Pahman (Tom) and Janet McCurdy; and sister-in-law Mez Senical. He was predeceased by siblings, Roger, James, Michael, Jeff, Judy and Jacqueline.
Although he may be gone, Derryl will live on in the hearts of his many family and friends forever. Derryl's children are especially thankful to Maureen, Breatta and Brenden for checking on Papa daily, providing transportation to appointments, running errands, and helping with anything he needed at home.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private with Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, Westerly, in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers and food, please consider a donation to the Visiting Nurse Association of Waterford, Westerly Public Library, Westerly or a charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Derryl graduated from Gwinn High School in June 1953, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he trained and honed his skills as a shipfitter, metalsmith and sheet metal mechanic. In May 1962, he was honorably discharged and moved his young family from Charleston, S.C. to Pawcatuck, where he would reside for the remainder of his life. Derryl worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat for over 20 years as a sheet metal supervisor. He also worked locally for Douglas Randall, E.R. Smith Associates, Inc. and GSP. Derryl took great pride in mentoring and teaching the sheet metal trade to apprentices and taught evening classes in the mid 1960s at Thames Valley Technical College, Norwich. His expertise in the trade was sought after by many area shops and individuals throughout his entire life.
Derryl and Josephine, and sometimes the grandkids, enjoyed traveling throughout New England, especially in the fall for apple picking. He loved all types of television sports, along with being an avid fresh and saltwater fisherman, interests he shared with his sons. Derryl loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and would find any excuse to cook on the outdoor grill year-round. He also enjoyed wine tasting, bluegrass music and dabbled with guitar playing.
Surviving are four children: Teresa Hasu (Mashi), of Framingham, Mass., Charlene Senical, of New Haven, Philip (fiancée Denise Gavitt), of Pawcatuck and Kevin, of Waterford. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Shelby Lee Hasu, of Framingham, Mass. and Breatta and Brenden Senical, and their mother, Papa Senical's devoted and loved "daughter," Maureen McKernan Senical, all of Westerly. Papa Senical also leaves behind his special buddy and "grandfur-baby," Tico, who accompanied his Papa in the "big red Ford truck" on visits to various home improvement and hardware stores. Remaining siblings include, Jon (Terry), Lisa Stewart (James), Joanne Pahman (Tom) and Janet McCurdy; and sister-in-law Mez Senical. He was predeceased by siblings, Roger, James, Michael, Jeff, Judy and Jacqueline.
Although he may be gone, Derryl will live on in the hearts of his many family and friends forever. Derryl's children are especially thankful to Maureen, Breatta and Brenden for checking on Papa daily, providing transportation to appointments, running errands, and helping with anything he needed at home.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private with Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, Westerly, in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers and food, please consider a donation to the Visiting Nurse Association of Waterford, Westerly Public Library, Westerly or a charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.