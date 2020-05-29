Ivoryton - Desmond B. Egan, 91, of Ivoryton passed away May 5, 2020, at the home of his daughter Susan. He was born in Dublin, Ireland to Francis and Maude Egan (Bennett).
He was raised in Bray, Ireland where he attended school and college. He then moved to England to work for Austin Healey. Eventually, moving to Canada, where he married and had his first two children. Still working for Austin Healey, he transferred to the United States and settled in Huntington, N.Y. where his four other children were born. Desmond took a job with Chrysler Corporation with whom he worked for over 30 years moving from New York to Connecticut then to Illinois finally settling back in Connecticut. After retirement, he married his sweetheart, Catherine Pandianni of Westbrook. They spent 28 loving years together: holding hands, traveling together and enjoying an extended family.
Desmond leaves behind his wife Catherine; his sister Jenny Cooper (Richard); his brother Bernard Egan; his children, Annmarie Sebastian (Bill) of Norwich, Ian Egan (Chris) of Portland, Ore., Susan Gallant (Gil) of Waterford, Kieran Egan (Trish) of Chesapeake, Va., Beth Nagy (Jeff) of Old Saybrook and Lou Jergen of Ivoryton; his grandchildren, Jessica, Amber, Kyle, Desmond Jr., Shana, Tyler, Corin, Meghan, Ashley, Cory, Michael John, Krystian and Annabelle, Allison, Jeffrey, Katie, Maggie, Janel, Isabelle; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Alan; and two sons, Joseph and Maurice.
We want to thank Hospice Center of Norwich for all their love and support. There will be a service at a later date.
Please make donations to Hospice of Norwich or to Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Day on May 29, 2020.