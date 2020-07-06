Hillsboro, N.H. - Dewey H. Woodworth Jr. passed June 28, 2020, at his home in Hillsboro, N.H. surrounded by close family and friends. Dewey was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Norwich, the son of Dewey and Antonia Woodworth.
He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Juliana; his sons, Dewey D. Woodworth, Jeffrey D. Woodworth and Randy S. Woodworth; his stepsons, Christopher Duncklee and Jonathan Duncklee; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dewey's father died early, and his mother and sister raised him. Dewey's love of farming started at a young age. In high school, he was president of the Future Farmers of America (FFA). Later, he became involved in the family business, the Norwalk-Wilbert Vault Co. Eventually, he was elected national president of the Wilbert Vault Manufacturers Association. He expanded the precast business to other products successfully. He was involved in the Yantic Volunteer Fire Department. He bought some land, and built a home complete for his farming passion. There, he and his family raised many different kinds of animals. He liked helping his friends and offering a kind word. He worked hard, and always challenged himself by fixing whatever was broken. His dog and goats were his pets. Working alongside him, was his devoted wife.
Funeral services will be a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich. In lieu of flowers, send donations to FFA.org
. The Guillot Funeral Home, of Taftville, is in charge of arrangements.