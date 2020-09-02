1/1
Dian A. Audoin
1934 - 2020
Oakdale - Dian A. Audoin, 85, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, while sleeping peacefully at her home of 54 years, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Dian was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Lowell, Mass., the daughter of the late Anthony and Oneida (Gelinas) Desrosiers. Dian graduated from Lowell High School in 1952.

She married the late Alan K. Audoin Oct. 23, 1954, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell, Mass., who predeceased her Aug. 29,1980.

She was the beloved mother of Alan K. Audoin Jr., and Linda M. Pramberger; grandmother of Trasielyn, Brittany, Justin, Quinn, Ali, Megan, Brooklyn; and great-grandmother to five great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Alan K. Audoin; daughter Debora A. Knowles; sister Dolores Robillard; and brothers, William and Wallace Raymond.

Dian lived a full life and was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved becoming a grandmother and eventually a great-grandmother. She never met a stranger and would go out of her way to help anyone. She worked as a secretary at Northeast Utilities at Millstone station for over 19 years, a job which she loved. Dian was a communicant of Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Oakdale. She enjoyed her time spent at Montville Senior Center and especially loved to go on trips. She had a passion for the women's UConn basketball team. She enjoyed going to the movies and playing cards with friends. Dian truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures, a person of faith, a great friend, and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Route 32, Uncasville. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 752 Norwich Salem Turnpike, Oakdale, meeting directly at the church. Burial will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers Memorial donations in Dian Audoin's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut.

Published in The Day on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
8608892374
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
One of the nicest grandmas in town. Gram welcomed all of Traises friends with open arms. Class act all the way. ❤
Dana
Friend
September 1, 2020
Al and family,
I am sadden to hear about the loss of Dian. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
I worked with Dian at Connecticut Yankee and millstone and had many great conversations with her. The two things I remember about Dian is she treated me like I was one of her kids and her laugh, we did a lot of laughing.
Barry Card
Friend
