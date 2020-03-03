Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
New London, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
West Neck Cemetery
Waterford., CT
View Map
Diana Jean Jutkiewicz


1947 - 2020
Diana Jean Jutkiewicz Obituary
Uncasville - Diana Jean Jutkiewicz, 72, of Uncasville, entered eternal rest Feb. 29, 2020, in the company of her loving family. She was born March 31, 1947, in New London, the daughter of the late Henry and Rose (Siragusa) Snellman. She was united in marriage to Francis Jutkiewicz Nov. 6, 1965, in St. John the Evangelist Church; Mr. Jutkiewicz survives her.

She graduated as member of the first graduating class of Montville High School in 1965. She worked at Waterford High School as a secretary, at London Credit Bureau and later, at the United States Coast Guard Academy Exchange.

Diana dedicated her life to be a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She made it her mission to help improve the lives of others. Diana was passionate about painting, sewing and other forms of arts and crafts. She enjoyed the visual and performing arts, gardening, cooking and shopping. She watched UCONN Women's basketball and enjoyed spending time visiting and talking with her many friends, neighbors and former classmates throughout the years. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughter, Jennifer.

Diana is survived by daughters, Deborah Jutkiewicz and Pamela Jutkiewicz; granddaughter Jennifer LeBlanc; sister Susan Amack; uncle Joseph Siragusa; and cousins Rosemarie McLain and her husband Charles and Gloria Serruta. She is predeceased by her brother Henry Snellman.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday March 5, in St. Joseph Church in New London. Interment will follow in West Neck Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Neck Cemetery Association, PO Box 231, Waterford, CT 06385.
Published in The Day on Mar. 3, 2020
