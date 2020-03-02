Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
New London, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
West Neck Cemetery
Waterford., CT
View Map
1947 - 2020
Diana Jutkiewicz Obituary
Uncasville - Diana Jean Jutkiewicz, 72, of Uncasville, entered eternal life Feb. 29, 2020, in the company of her loving family. She was born March 31, 1947, in New London, the daughter of the late Henry and Rose (Siragusa) Snellman. She was united in marriage to Francis Jutkiewicz Nov. 6, 1965, in St. John the Evangelist Church; Mr. Jutkiewicz survives her. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow in West Neck Cemetery, Waterford. There are no visiting hours. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been entrusted with her care. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 2, 2020
