Uncasville - Diana Jean Jutkiewicz, 72, of Uncasville, entered eternal life Feb. 29, 2020, in the company of her loving family. She was born March 31, 1947, in New London, the daughter of the late Henry and Rose (Siragusa) Snellman. She was united in marriage to Francis Jutkiewicz Nov. 6, 1965, in St. John the Evangelist Church; Mr. Jutkiewicz survives her. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow in West Neck Cemetery, Waterford. There are no visiting hours. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been entrusted with her care. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 2, 2020