Mystic - Diane B. Crampfield, 84, of Mystic, formerly of Oakdale, passed away Nov. 9, 2020.



She was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Norwich, the daughter of Guy and Ruth (Dorne) Browne Sr.



Diane was married to Winslow Crampfield in 1956. He passed away in 2013.



Due to COVID-19 services are private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.



A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Day.



Published in The Day on Nov. 11, 2020.