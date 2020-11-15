Mystic - Diane B. Crampfield, 84, died at Lawrence +Memorial Hospital Nov. 9, 2020. She was born Feb. 25, 1936, to the late Ruth Dorne and Guy W. Browne Sr. at Nicky's Private Hospital in Norwich.
From the time she was three, she was riding her dad's ponies and horses. She competed in her teens at horse shows and rodeos. She loved all animals, especially her dog Maggie, that she leaves behind. She lived in Quaker Hill most of her life in the stone house, until she moved to Oakdale 30 years ago. She went to Quaker Hill School, graduating in 1949. She went to the Williams Memorial Institute, Class of 1953. She went to work at personal finance in New London, also known as Beneficial. She loved her customers.
Diane married the late Winslow E. Crampfield Feb. 25th, on her twentieth birthday. Together they raised two daughters that survive her, Laurie Schlink and her husband Robert and Christine Guntner and her husband Vincent, with whom she resided for the last three years. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kim and Brian Rouisse, Heather Schlink and her spouse Ryan Hendrickson and Robert and Jessica Schlink; seven great-grandchildren: Alex, Josh, Jaxson, Bella, Grace, Olivia and Parker; her niece Linda Herstine; and her best friend Debbie Parise at the Hair Stop in Waterford. She was predeceased by her husband Winslow; and two brothers, Guy W. Browne Jr. and Leslie J. Browne.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the services will be private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com
to sign the guestbook.