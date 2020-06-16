New London - Diane Barbara Tashea, 70, of New London died June 11, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
She was born in New London on Oct. 6, 1949. The daughter of Charles and Barbara Berquist DiMaggio.
Diane was a caregiver. After raising her family, she started a day care business in her home and cared for countless children over the years. In more recent years she worked privately to care for children, as well as aging adults. Her most favorite moments were spending time with her family and loved when everyone was together. She also loved to paint and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees.
She is survived by three sons, Todd Tashea (Darlene) of Waterford, Jeffery Tashea (Amanda) of Willimantic, Timothy Tashea (Jacqie) of Salem; daughter Janel Ihlefeld (Brian) of Lawrenceville, N.J.; three brothers, Michael DiMaggio of New London, Reynold DiMaggio (Shayne) of Norwich, and Dean DiMaggio (Eva Lynn Hantman) of Stonington; five grandchildren, Lilyan, Matthew, Audrey, Adeline and Tyler; niece and nephew Katie and Kevin DiMaggio; and great-nephew Maddox DiMaggio. She was predeceased by a grandson, Nicolas.
Due to restrictions because of COVID-19, the funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for Diane's family.
Published in The Day on Jun. 16, 2020.