Englewood, Fla. - Diane Keemon, 73, of Englewood, Fla. died peacefully Feb. 7, 2020, in Venice, Fla. She was born June 5, 1946, in New London to the late Richard and Myrtle (Keyes) Staubley.
She graduated from New London High School in 1964 and worked for many years at the Waterford Town Hall. Upon retirement she moved to Florida where she enjoyed spending time at the beach and attended Englewood United Methodist Church.
Diane is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Eric Unger of Bethany; grandchildren, Jamie and Jonathan Unger of Bethany; sister Virginia MacGregor and her husband Robert of Oakdale; sister-in-law Danielle Staubley of Uncasville; stepbrothers and stepsisters, Paul and Pamela Manville of Oakdale, Cynthia and Raymond Kozaczensky of Uncasville, John Manville of Uncasville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her brother William Staubley; and her stepmother Arlene Staubley.
At her request, no service will be held. The interment of ashes will be private and at a later date.
Published in The Day on Feb. 19, 2020