Pawcatuck - Diane Loomis-Setts, LCSW, 63, of Pawcatuck passed away peacefully Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Reginald Setts; son Reggie Jr.; sister Debbie Schreiber; grandchildren, Markyl and Ellinah; her dog Jet; and best friend Weaver; as well as several close friends who were like a second family to her. She was the daughter of the late Joyce and David Loomis.
Born and raised in Springfield, Mass., Diane spent the past 14 years in Pawcatuck. She received her master's degree from Boston College in 1992, and was proud of the lifelong impact she made on the hundreds of clients she counseled, and the middle school children that she mentored at New London Public Schools. Diane was confidante to many. She loved laughter, adventure, camping, Cape Cod and whales.
The family requests that any donations in Diane's memory be made to the World Wildlife Foundation: Adopt a Whale. World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20037 - 800-960-0993; http://gifts.worldwildlife.org
.