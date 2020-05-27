Diane M. Tamayo
New London - Diane M. Tamayo, 62, loving daughter of Louis and Corrine Mitchell of New London died Friday, May 22, 2020, after her battle with cancer. Born in New London raised as a child in Mystic and lived most of her adult life in New London.

Besides her siblings, Rose Weber and William Mitchell, she is survived and loved by her nieces and nephews, but most of all her niece, Dawn Mitchell who was always there to help her; and her godson, Anthony Ceteno; and niece Anessa Sullivan (aka ness ness.)

She was predeceased by her husband, Nehemias Ortiz; and siblings, Sandra Hall, Norman, Claire and Louis Mitchell.

Diane enjoyed her love for animals especially Botchy and Sassy.

At this time there will be no services we will be doing a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or American the Kidney Fund.

Published in The Day on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
