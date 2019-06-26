|
|
|
Uncasville - Diane M. Williams-Krupczak, 55, died Monday, June 24, 2019. For six years she struggled with the physical challenges of cancer. Born in Norwich May 2, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Catherine T. Williams and was the loving wife of Paul J. Krupczak. After 22 years as a customer service representative for the federal government she was forced to retire due to her health.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Church Norwichtown, 57 W Town St, Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich.
Published in The Day on June 26, 2019
Read More