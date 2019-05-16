|
Waterford - Diane Mary Handfield, 79, of Waterford entered eternal life May 14, 2019. She was born Oct. 17, 1939, in New London. She was the beloved wife of Robert Handfield, Sr. who survived her. Mrs. Handfield worked at the former Cohanzie Elementary School for many years.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.
A complete obit will appear in Friday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on May 16, 2019
