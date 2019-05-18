Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church, New London
Diane Mary Handfield Obituary
Waterford - Diane Mary Handfield, 79, of Waterford entered eternal life May 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 17, 1939, in New London the daughter of the late Warren and Mary (Littlefield) Strutt. She attended local schools in New London, later graduating from New London High School. She was united in marriage, to Robert Handfield, Sr. June 20, 1959, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Robert survives her. Diane worked at the former Cohanzie Elementary School for many years.

Besides her husband of nearly 60 years, she is survived by her four children, Robert Handfield, Jr. of East Lyme, Cheryl Santostefano of Middletown, Lisa Handfield of Sterling and Michelle Booth of Quaker Hill; four siblings, Charles Strutt, Warren Strutt, George Strutt and Judith Socha; her eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.
Published in The Day on May 18, 2019
