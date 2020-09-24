New London - Dianna Lea Nielsen passed away peacefully Sept. 13, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with her husband Kurt at her bedside. She was born Dec. 6, 1950, in New London, the second daughter of her late parents, Andrew Pierce and Gladys Helen (Clifford) Dawson. She grew up in Quaker Hill until her father was stationed to Hawaii in 1966. She returned in 1967 to Groton where she attended Fitch High School, graduating in 1968.
After high school she moved to Miami, Fla. where she met and married Nick Lirakis. Together they created the love of Dianna's life, their daughter Alexis. Divorcing in 1998, Dianna returned to Connecticut where she and Kurt were married in 1999. They have resided in New London since then.
Dianna was an avid reader kept well supplied with new material sent by Alexis. Dianna was a painter and loved creating arts and crafts, especially hand sewn quilts and her dock scenes, created from driftwood for those she loved the most. Dianna enjoyed listening to music of all kinds, "Quarter moon in a ten cent town". She was at Woodstock. Dianna was an exceptional cook whether it was leg of lamb or picadillo. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Dianna is survived by her husband Kurt; her daughter Alexis and husband Eric Guermeur of Pompano Beach, Fla., her sister Judy and husband Bruce McDade of Newport News, Va.; and nephews and nieces. Dianna will also be greatly missed by her brothers-in-law, Irving Nielsen of New London and Eric Nielsen of Quaker Hill.
According to Dianna's wishes her ashes will be returned to the waters of Key Largo, a place she was most fond of. "Missing you, see you at the Rainbow Bridge with our geezer meezers, Ipswitch and Pyewacket."
Condolences may be shared on Dianna's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
