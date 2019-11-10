Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Divina Rivera-Morales
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Thames River Church
122 Coleman Street
New London, IL
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
Divina Rivera-Morales


1948 - 2019
Divina Rivera-Morales Obituary
New London - Divina Rivera-Morales, 71, of New London died Nov. 5, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born March 5, 1948, in Guayama, Puerto Rico to Manuel Morales and Maria Rosario. She married Miguel Rivera, who survives her.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Thames River Church, 122 Coleman Street, New London. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 13, with a funeral service commencing afterward at 11 a.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

For more information, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019
