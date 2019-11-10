|
New London - Divina Rivera-Morales, 71, of New London died Nov. 5, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born March 5, 1948, in Guayama, Puerto Rico to Manuel Morales and Maria Rosario. She married Miguel Rivera, who survives her.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Thames River Church, 122 Coleman Street, New London. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 13, with a funeral service commencing afterward at 11 a.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019