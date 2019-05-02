Home

Dolores Janovic Spellman Obituary
Waterford - Dolores Janovic Spellman, 93, of Waterford, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Fairview in Groton. She was the widow of William Spellman who predeceased her May 30, 2006.

Mrs. Spellman had been an administrative assistant at the Electric Boat Company, Waterford Board of Education and the Waterford Police Department.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced in a full obituary to be published in Friday's edition of The Day. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on May 2, 2019
