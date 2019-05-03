Waterford - Dolores Janovic Spellman, 93, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in West Orange, N.J. April 27, 1926, the daughter of Raymond and Estelle Slawinski Janovic. She married William Spellman in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in New London June 24, 1950. He who died May 30, 2006.



Mrs. Spellman was a graduate of Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, N.J. She had been employed as an Administrative Assistant at Electric Boat in Groton, the Waterford Board of Education and the Waterford Police Department. She was a communicant of St Paul Church in Waterford.



She is survived by two sons, William Spellman (Tricia), Daniel Spellman (Denise), both of Waterford; two daughters, Susan Spellman Zeppieri of Gales Ferry, and Nancy Spellman Trunko (David) of Wallingford. Dee had 11 grandchildren, James, Jordan (Jason), Katie, Sean, Danielle (Stephanie), Ryan, Avery, Kelli, Megan, Shea, and Liam; and five great-grandchildren, Owen, Colin, Josie, Sunny and Luke.



Dee created a warm and loving home for her children. She often looked after many of the grandchildren and was famous for the best Mac n' Cheese! The family spent many hours on the porch talking or watching TV and often times napping on the most comfortable couch ever made. She was a great mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She truly knew how to make people feel loved.



The funeral will assemble at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave, New London and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul



Church scheduled for 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetary. Calling hours are from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the .



Condolences may be shared on Mrs. Spellman's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on May 3, 2019