Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Spellman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Janovic Spellman


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores Janovic Spellman Obituary
Waterford - Dolores Janovic Spellman, 93, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in West Orange, N.J. April 27, 1926, the daughter of Raymond and Estelle Slawinski Janovic. She married William Spellman in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in New London June 24, 1950. He who died May 30, 2006.

Mrs. Spellman was a graduate of Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, N.J. She had been employed as an Administrative Assistant at Electric Boat in Groton, the Waterford Board of Education and the Waterford Police Department. She was a communicant of St Paul Church in Waterford.

She is survived by two sons, William Spellman (Tricia), Daniel Spellman (Denise), both of Waterford; two daughters, Susan Spellman Zeppieri of Gales Ferry, and Nancy Spellman Trunko (David) of Wallingford. Dee had 11 grandchildren, James, Jordan (Jason), Katie, Sean, Danielle (Stephanie), Ryan, Avery, Kelli, Megan, Shea, and Liam; and five great-grandchildren, Owen, Colin, Josie, Sunny and Luke.

Dee created a warm and loving home for her children. She often looked after many of the grandchildren and was famous for the best Mac n' Cheese! The family spent many hours on the porch talking or watching TV and often times napping on the most comfortable couch ever made. She was a great mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She truly knew how to make people feel loved.

The funeral will assemble at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave, New London and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul

Church scheduled for 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetary. Calling hours are from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be shared on Mrs. Spellman's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now