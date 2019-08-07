|
|
Norwich - Graveside Shelter service for Dolores "Dee" Moed of Columbia, S.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Lexington, S.C. will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Florence National Cemetery. Rabbi Avi Perets of Myrtle Beach, S.C. will be officiating. McMillan-Small Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is in charge. Dee passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Stacey will be sitting Shiva in Norwich, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Surviving are Dolores' three daughters, Stacey Moed-Klein (spouse Ralph L. Klein) of Norwich, Perri Rinehart of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Allison Tison (Wilson Tison) of Lexington, S.C. She leaves grandchildren, Sheryl Fruchter (Michael Fruchter) of West Hempstead, N.Y., and Leah Klein (Brian Auvil) of Boston, Mass.
Donations may be made to Brothers of Joseph Synagogue, 2 Broad Street, Norwich, CT. Please no flowers.
Published in The Day on Aug. 7, 2019