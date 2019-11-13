Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Rubin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores "Dee" Rubin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores "Dee" Rubin Obituary
Waterford - Dolores "Dee" (Sitker) Rubin, 83, of Laurel Crest Drive passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London. Dee was born in Norwich the daughter of Hyman and Norma (Blinderman) Sitker. She married Julian "Yudi" Rubin in Norwich, June 1956.

Dee worked for many years as the secretary to the City Manager for the City of Norwich. She was a member of the Sisterhood of Congregation Beth El, and past president of B'nai B'rith.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her beloved family, one son Mitchell Rubin and his wife Michele of Norwich and one daughter Amy Rubin Kagedan and her husband Steven of Teaneck, N.J.; her grandchildren, Nikki (Bill), Zack, Chaim (Heather), Binny (Rebecca), Nico (Yorie), and Yosef; and five great-granddaughters, Atara, Dahlia, Liana, Beatrice, and Olivia.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. today, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. Interment will follow in Beth El Cemetery, Groton.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dee's memory to Fight for Ellie. Ellie is a relative of the extended Kagedan/Rubin family who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in December 2017. This fund was started to help Ellie fight for her life. Please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/fightforellie/.
Published in The Day on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -