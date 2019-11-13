|
Waterford - Dolores "Dee" (Sitker) Rubin, 83, of Laurel Crest Drive passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London. Dee was born in Norwich the daughter of Hyman and Norma (Blinderman) Sitker. She married Julian "Yudi" Rubin in Norwich, June 1956.
Dee worked for many years as the secretary to the City Manager for the City of Norwich. She was a member of the Sisterhood of Congregation Beth El, and past president of B'nai B'rith.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her beloved family, one son Mitchell Rubin and his wife Michele of Norwich and one daughter Amy Rubin Kagedan and her husband Steven of Teaneck, N.J.; her grandchildren, Nikki (Bill), Zack, Chaim (Heather), Binny (Rebecca), Nico (Yorie), and Yosef; and five great-granddaughters, Atara, Dahlia, Liana, Beatrice, and Olivia.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. today, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. Interment will follow in Beth El Cemetery, Groton.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dee's memory to Fight for Ellie. Ellie is a relative of the extended Kagedan/Rubin family who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in December 2017. This fund was started to help Ellie fight for her life. Please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/fightforellie/.
Published in The Day on Nov. 13, 2019