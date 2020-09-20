Groton - Dolores "Dee" Ruth Harrell, 95, of Groton, passed away peacefully Sunday Sept. 13, 2020. Dolores was the wife of the late Richard Pearson and the late Howard V. Harrell and companion to the late George Swift. She was born in New Jersey New Year's Day 1925, daughter to the late Ruth Sousa and Edward Charles Eccleston.



Dolores grew up on the Mystic farm of her beloved grandmother, the late Jenny Lawton Eccleston Burton. She proudly survived the Great Hurricane of 1938, by linking arms with schoolmates to form a chain strong enough to brave the winds on their walk home. She studied ballet and danced on pointe as a teenager. Dolores met her first husband at New London High School, where he (recently graduated) returned to give her rides on his motorcycle. They married on Valentine's Day; and raised three children.



As her children grew into adults, Dolores took up bingo with friends at the Chief's Club at Avery Point. It was there she met U.S. Coast Guard master chief Howard Harrell (MCPO) from Georgia. Soon after their marriage, they were stationed in New Orleans, where the gift of the Siamese kitten, LaFitte, continued a long tradition of beloved cats. The couple returned to Groton and made a home in High Rock Park, improving a deep backyard with beautiful gardens, rock walls and gnome statutes and hosting large family events on the porch. Dolores worked as a vendor for Caldor department store, until retiring ten years later as a district manager.



Dolores was a lifelong Democrat, an ardent populist, who championed equality, inclusion, and fairness for all persons; and she strongly believed women improved politics. She supported the Party and served as elected RTM for the Town of Groton for 37 years, taking special interest in the annual budget and proposed capital projects in the area.



Dolores proudly participated in "winter polar bear plunge" events into her 70s, dipping into the icy waters off Groton's coast. Dolores' favorite meals were with family and friends at local restaurants and celebrated at home with champagne and cheese curls. She enjoyed her 94th birthday party at Sneekers Café.



Dolores was a friend and supporter to local libraries, and a lifelong reader. She began each morning with The Day newspaper, and read novels late into most nights. Her favorites were murder mysteries set in England. She also enjoyed classic films and animated Disney movies, especially "Shrek" and "Ice Age."



Dolores is survived by her three children, Nancy, Edward and Judy Pearson; daughter-in-law Diana; six grandchildren: Terri, Debbie, Julie, Eddie, Jodi and Stephen; 13 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Edward Eccleston (Ellie) of Norwich; and sister Dorothy Wall (Floyd) of San Diego, Calif. Dolores wished for cremation and her ashes to travel among the family. In lieu of flowers, please VOTE.



