Mystic - Dolores Silvia Atwood, 84, of Mystic passed away peacefully April 25, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, after battling the Coronavirus. She was born in Fall River, Mass., the daughter of Elvira (Eva) Pacheco, and Antonio Rodrigues Marcal. After marrying, she moved to Connecticut, where she raised her family and remained for the rest of her life.
Dolores was a feisty and independent little Portuguese woman who could accomplish anything that she set her mind to. She loved to create and was an excellent seamstress and quilter, and loved to knit, crochet and create ceramic pieces. She took great pride and pleasure in her gifts of quilts, afghans, baby sweaters, and other hand made creations.
Dolores is survived by three daughters, Bernadette Beeney (Don) of Mystic, Mary Ellen Rivera (Angel) of Norwich, Eva Wheeler (Joe) of Middletown; and one son, Michael Carvalho (Maria) of New London. She is also survived by a sister, Dolores Berube of Fall River, Mass.; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Dolores is predeceased by a son, David Carvalho; a sister, Judith Silvia Taylor; a brother, Leonardo Silvia; and her beloved Auntie Mary Pacheco Martin Perry.
Due to the Pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses, aides, and medical support personnel who cared for our Mom during this difficult time.
Published in The Day on Apr. 29, 2020