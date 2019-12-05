Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Episcopal Church
82 Shore Rd.
Old Lyme, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Behrend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Umlauf Behrend


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Umlauf Behrend Obituary
Niantic - Dolores (Umlauf) Behrend, 86, of Niantic passed away Nov. 26, 2019. She was born Jan. 25, 1933, in New Haven to John and Astrid (Sundberg) Umlauf. Dolores is survived by her three children, Steven Behrend of Old Lyme, Diane Smith (Daniel) of Key Largo, Fla. and Cheryl Broga of Ivoryton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother John Umlauf of East Haven. Dolores is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Umlauf and Thomas Umlauf; and sisters, Lorraine Umlauf and Marilyn Cavalier.

Dolores was a devoted member of St. Ann's Episcopal Church, the Emblem Club and the Estuary Club. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and UCONN fan.

Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 82 Shore Road, Old Lyme with private burial at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Avenue, East Haven.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valley Shore Animal Welfare League.
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -