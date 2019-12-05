|
Niantic - Dolores (Umlauf) Behrend, 86, of Niantic passed away Nov. 26, 2019. She was born Jan. 25, 1933, in New Haven to John and Astrid (Sundberg) Umlauf. Dolores is survived by her three children, Steven Behrend of Old Lyme, Diane Smith (Daniel) of Key Largo, Fla. and Cheryl Broga of Ivoryton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother John Umlauf of East Haven. Dolores is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Umlauf and Thomas Umlauf; and sisters, Lorraine Umlauf and Marilyn Cavalier.
Dolores was a devoted member of St. Ann's Episcopal Church, the Emblem Club and the Estuary Club. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and UCONN fan.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 82 Shore Road, Old Lyme with private burial at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Avenue, East Haven.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valley Shore Animal Welfare League.
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019