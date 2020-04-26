|
Quaker Hill - Domenic Balducci, 92, of Quaker Hill, entered eternal life April 24, 2020. He was born Aug. 4, 1927, in Fitchburg, Mass., the son of the late Giovanni and Colinda (Carnaveletti) Balducci. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he returned to Fitchburg, and was united in marriage to the former Lorraine Hunt Feb. 27, 1954, at St. Joseph Church in Fitchburg.
Moving his family to Quaker Hill, he was employed as an electronic engineer at the former Underwater Sound Laboratory for many years, retiring in 1986. Domenic was a member of the American Legion, New London lodge of Elks # 360 and the former Sons of Italy. He was an avid golfer and a member of the former New London Country Club. He belonged to the New London Ten Pin bowling leagues; he was a volunteer with the blind, helping them to bowl. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, a member of the Waterford Community Center and a former volunteer with the Quaker Hill Fire Department.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Lorraine; and three children, Susan Krusinski of New York, Gina and husband Ed Allen of Uncasville and John and wife Cathy Balducci of Preston; his four grandchildren: Michael, Robert, Justin and Kailey; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two siblings, Giulio Balducci and Anna Schroeder both of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his son, Michael Balducci; and three siblings, Joseph and Anthony Balducci and Rita Casagrande.
A private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375 or to the Quaker Hill Fire Department, 17 Old Colchester Road. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020