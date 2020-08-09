1/1
Dominic Edward "Nick" Fazzina
1931 - 2020
Bradenton, Fla. - Dominic Edward "Nick" Fazzina passed away Aug. 1, 2020 in Bradenton, Fla. after a brief, but valiant fight against COVID-19. He was kept separated from his loving wife and family who were not allowed to be by his bedside. Nick was born Aug. 4, 1931, in New Britain to Sebastiano and Vincenza Fazzina, immigrants from a rural town on the outskirts of Syracuse, Sicily who arrived in Connecticut over 100 years ago. He is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Carmelo; his sisters, Lucy and Mary; his granddaughter Justine; and nieces, Linda and Dana.

Nick graduated from Fitch High School in Groton, and went on to serve his country as a U.S. Navy corpsman during the Korean War. Following a long and successful career in the restaurant business, he semi-retired at age 62. He went on to work part time for many years thereafter; finally retiring and settling in Bradenton, Fla. in 2015. Nick loved and valued his family and many friendships as well as music, dancing, traveling, history and movies. A true extrovert, he loved parties and family gatherings, where he inevitably became the life of the party with his own comedy routines. However, one of his greatest regrets was being unable to fulfill his lifelong dream of cruising to Alaska, because of the world-wide pandemic.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Betsey; his children, Stephanie, Valerie, Jackie, Doug and Beth, all of Guilford; and stepson Matt of Rocky Mount, N.C.; also, his grandchildren: Kerry, Ryan, Taryn, David, Andrew, Rachel, Katherine, Ben, Annalise, Megan, Gage, Landen, Bryant and Capri; and his great-grandchildren, Lilly, Schyuler and Charlie. Nick also leaves behind his many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. His passing at this time in our country has left a hole in the hearts of his loved ones, especially because there can be no closure at this time.

Nick will be honored with a military funeral in Connecticut - the time and place to be announced, when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, should friends or family desire, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Day on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
