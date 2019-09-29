|
|
Waterford - Don Jule Pontious, 91, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side Sept. 25, 2019. He was born in Saginaw, Mich. Dec. 8, 1927, to George Vernell Pontious and Alta Myrtle Burns.
A 1945 graduate of Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, Don excelled in Track and Field, winning third place in pole vaulting. He also became a star diver on the swim team, which culminated in winning the Michigan State championship during his senior year. Later in life, he could often be seen delighting onlookers at the Ocean Beach Park swimming pool doing one and a half somersaults off the high diving board.
From 1948 to 1950, he attended the Chicago Academy of Fine Art while working after school as a Soda Jerk at various Walgreen's Drug Stores in The Loop. In 1950, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served as an illustrator based at Fort Belvoir, Va. 1952 brought him back to Illinois, where he continued his education at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, graduating in 1954 with a degree in Advertising and Design. For the ensuing 65 years, many friends and family would become benefactors of his hilariously illustrated cards, caricatures and vivid watercolors.
In 1953, he was recruited as a commercial artist by the acclaimed art studio of Hutchins, Mlodock & Fleming. While there, Stan Fleming, a former Army buddy and owner of the studio set up Don on a blind date with Gloria Mae Lochrie, who would later become his wife.
After a 2-year courtship, Don and Gloria were married Oct. 5, 1955, at First Baptist Church in Waterford. Following their honeymoon, they lived in Saginaw, Mich. where he was employed at the art and photography studio of Bradford-La Riviere.
With a desire to reside in New England, in 1957 the couple relocated to Norwich, where Don accepted a job at Artco. Five months later, he accepted a highly coveted position as Senior Designer and Technical Illustrator for General Dynamics/Electric Boat Division. For the next 34 years, his body of work included illustrating brochures, newsletters, slide presentations on safety and security, educational posters and retirement cards. In 1959, he won first prize for one of his spectacular watercolors at the fourth annual Electric Boat Art Show.
Don and Gloria desired a large family and in November 1959 purchased a home in Waterford, which soon saw the arrival of their first of four children, Donald Pontious of Antioch, Calf.; William Pontious (deceased) of Denver, Colo.; Deborah (Greg) Kotecki of New London; and Diane Pontious of Colchester. He was also blessed with two grandchildren, William (Meghan) Kotecki of Ledyard and Sophie Kotecki of Los Angeles, Calif. His family was the light of his life and their love for him in return, was immeasurable.
Don's hobbies included global travel, winemaking, video gaming, boating, fishing and gardening, many of which he did through his ninetieth year. He was an accomplished magician, always carrying coins and playing cards in his pocket so that he could make them disappear before the eyes of unsuspecting store clerks and random passersby.
A long-time member of Groton Bible Chapel, Don served as an Awana Club leader and was active in the New London and Waterford Shepherd Groups, as well as the Happy Followers and Generations Seniors Groups.
Following his retirement from Electric Boat in 1991, he and Gloria purchased a second home at Riverwoods Plantation in Estero, Fla. where they would spend winters for the next 20 years.
He was a member of the Waterford and New London Historical Societies, Thames Valley Rockhounds, East Lyme Art League and was a former Director and Vice President of the Pontius Family Association, a genealogical organization.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 5, 2019, at Groton Bible Chapel, 66 Toll Gate Road, Groton. A Christian burial will be private.
Donations may be made in his honor to, Groton Bible Chapel, 66 Toll Gate Road, Groton, CT 06340 grotonbiblechapel.org or Masonicare, 45 Clara Drive Mystic, CT 06355 masonicare.org
The Thomas L Neilan and Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St. Niantic is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019