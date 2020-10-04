Stow, Mass. - Don R. Michael, 73, of Stow, Mass. formerly of Wellesley, Mass. died peacefully at home in the company of his beloved wife and daughters Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Born in Springfield, Mass. he was the son of Max and Leona (Philleson) Michael. He excelled academically and was the recipient of many merit scholarships. Don earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University, a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Northeastern University, and a Master of Business Administration from Babson College. Enthusiastic about gathering people together, he helped organize both the Technical High School and Tufts University reunions for many years.
Don served five years as a pilot and flight instructor in the U.S. Navy. He always said the greatest ride of his life was a catapult shot off the bow of an aircraft carrier. After concluding his service, he continued flying privately with good friends.
He worked as an environmental engineer for four decades, providing consulting services to energy-related clients worldwide. He managed environmental analysis, site selection, permitting, engineering, and testing of more than 150 power projects.
Don and Catherine were fortunate enough to lovingly gather into their family over 135 foreign exchange students from five of the seven continents. As a surrogate dad, Don helped them to navigate a new culture. He was particularly proud of his adopted family, including son Dr. Ruben Azocar and his family; daughters, Cora Thompson and Kendra Cestone; grandkids, Taedyn and Tucker; and many, many treasured friends.
Positive and brave, Don fought recurring bouts of lymphoma for 36 years with resiliency and determination. His doctors respected and admired him for his active involvement in his own care. Knowing the value of the support of friends and family, he honestly and openly kept them abreast of his difficult journey. In his last days, and with great effort, he insisted on dictating a final email expressing his gratitude for their steadfast love and care.
His spirit is carried on by Catherine, his beloved wife of 52 years; daughter Courtney Michael and her husband Rumel Mahmood and grandchildren, Max and Leo; daughter Audrey Michael; sister Patricia Benda; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Don was disappointed he would not be able to vote in November. Please think of him when you cast your vote for scientific truth, the defense of the environment, and the unconditional acceptance of all people.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. We invite you to honor Don's memory by making a contribution to the Mass General Cancer Center at Newton-Wellesley Hospital via giving.nwh.org
, or to the Environmental Defense Fund at edf.org
.