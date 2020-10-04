Don, was always a true friend from the moment we met in the flying club. I enjoyed every minute of our flying times together and sharing woodworking ideas. Dolores looked forward to hearing the latest stories about his precious grandchildren, Max and Leo. He was always upbeat and had something fun to tell us. Don will surely be missed by us and everyone who knew him. May he RIH.

Love,

Skip and Dolores

Skip & Dolores Boucher

Friend