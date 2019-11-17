|
Stonington - Donald Albert DeFosses, 78, passed away peacefully Nov. 6, 2019, at Northern Light, East Maine Medical Center.
Donald was born March 30, 1941, in New London to Everett W. and May S. (Haberek) DeFosses. He grew up in Old Mystic and graduated from Stonington High School.
"Don" is predeceased by his brother William and survived by his former wife Audrey Bischoff and their four children, David, Deborah, Michelle Wheeler and Amy Walker; along with his brother Robert and his wife Bette. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and faithful canine companions through the years, including Buck, Otto, and Remington.
During his life he worked as an engineer and architect. He had a business of his own, designing and installing heating and air conditioning called Advanced Heating and Cooling. He retired from Electric Boat in Groton, where he worked as an engineer. Don designed and built a passive solar bermed home imbedded into a hillside in Pawcatuck that included a heat pump and air floors for heat that was years ahead of its time, and still stands as a masterpiece today.
In his spare time he loved to build and fly RC planes and restore cars (Porsche 356).
Don's childhood love of the ocean stayed with him his entire life, and in 2009 he moved to a quiet, peaceful, small coastal town in Maine.
Respecting his wishes there will be no services.
Published in The Day on Nov. 17, 2019