Waterford - Donald Bruno Radicioni, 85, of Waterford and formerly of Oakdale, entered eternal life March 3, 2019.



He was born April 16, 1933, on Walbach St., in Fort Trumbull section of New London, the son of the late Walter and Lola (Antonioli) Radicioni. He attended local schools and graduated from the first class of New London High School in 1952. During his high school years, Don played varsity baseball and basketball. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1953 and served for three years as a mechanic stockman during the Korean War.



Jan. 22, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Eileen Hess, in the former All Saints' Church in Oakdale. They were married for 57 years and raised four children together. Breaking Don's heart, Eileen died in 2012.



Don enjoyed a long professional career of 37 years at Electric Boat, where he started as an apprentice carpenter, eventually serving as Senior Material Planner during his last 10 years at EB. While at EB, he was a proud, active member of the "Superstars", EB's athletic club. He retired in 1993.



Don also led an active civic life. He served as Deputy First Selectman for the Town of Montville from 1971 to 1975. Through his service on the Montville Town Committee, he also held the volunteer position of Montville Recreation Director. He coached Montville American Little League for many years. He umpired high school softball and refereed high school basketball, including during his retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Seaside Council, and a lifelong member of the Italian Dramatic Club; he served on many club committees and enjoyed working in the kitchen for the club's monthly dinners.



Don was an avid sports fan and adventurer. He was a lifelong New York Yankees supporter, and was a big fan of UConn women's basketball, whom he and his friends followed around the country. Fulfilling two lifelong dreams, he drove cross-country with Eileen twice, and in 2013, he visited his parents' hometowns in Italy.



Don loved his family, who, in turn, loved him dearly. He is survived by his four children; Tammy (Larry) DeFrancesco of Madison, Donald W. (Maria) Radicioni of Oakdale, Brad Radicioni of Waterford, and Todd Radicioni of Oakdale. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, who will forever refer to him lovingly as "Nunu", Jason and Evan DeFrancesco, Vincent DeMarco and Torin Radicioni, and Morgan and Mya Radicioni. He was predeceased by his brother, Alfred Radicioni.



His family would like to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and staff on the third and fifth floors at Yale-New Haven Hospital's cardiothoracic unit, who provided him with unparalleled care and comfort.



His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8th at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 9th, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Mary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don's memory to , PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090, or to Yale-New Haven Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Published in The Day on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary