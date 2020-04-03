Home

Donald Clifford Hobbs


1930 - 2020
Donald Clifford Hobbs Obituary
Randolph Center, Vt. - Donald Clifford Hobbs, 89, of Randolph Center, Vt., passed away peacefully April 1, 2020, in the presence of his loving family.

He is survived by his son Dale and wife Bonnie Hobbs of Maple Valley, Wash.; his son David and wife Anne-Marie Hobbs of Oakton, Va.; his daughter Diane Mellinger and husband Jim Swift of Barnard, Vt.; and six grandchildren, Gemma, Kendra, Seth, Ryan, Tessa and Jordan.

Donald was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the son of Baden and Clara Hobbs. He received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Pharmacy at the University of Alberta and completed his PhD in Biochemistry at the University of Tennessee. In 1951 he met the love of his life, Donna Thompson, and they were married in 1952. Together they enjoyed over 67 years of marriage. They had residences in East Lyme and Sun City Center, Fla., prior to moving to Randolph Center, Vt.

Donald had an accomplished career at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, eventually rising to the role of Director of the Drug Metabolism Department in Groton. He held numerous patents, including for a drug that helped patients recover from severe burns.

Donald was predeceased by Donna Hobbs Jan. 1, 2020.

An interment service will be held in Flanders, Conn. at a later date.
Published in The Day on Apr. 3, 2020
