Donald D. Tavernier
1956 - 2020
Plainfield - Donald D. Tavernier, 63, of Danielson, formerly of Moosup, passed away Aug. 15, 2020. He was born in Norwich, Sept. 26, 1956, a son of the late Philip and Josephine (Constantiono) Tavernier and spent most of his life in Moosup.

Donald was affectionately known as "the Mayor of Moosup." He had a black belt in Karate. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing pool.

He leaves three brothers, Paul (Elizabeth) Tavernier, Bernard (Deborah) Tavernier and Bruce (Elizabeth) Tavernier; and a sister, Angele Davies and Daniel O'Brien; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Carol Faragosa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in All Hallows Church, Moosup. Burial will follow in All Hallows Cemetery. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
All Hallows Church
AUG
19
Burial
All Hallows Cemetery
