Plainfield - Donald D. Tavernier, 63, of Danielson, formerly of Moosup, passed away Aug. 15, 2020. He was born in Norwich, Sept. 26, 1956, a son of the late Philip and Josephine (Constantiono) Tavernier and spent most of his life in Moosup.
Donald was affectionately known as "the Mayor of Moosup." He had a black belt in Karate. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing pool.
He leaves three brothers, Paul (Elizabeth) Tavernier, Bernard (Deborah) Tavernier and Bruce (Elizabeth) Tavernier; and a sister, Angele Davies and Daniel O'Brien; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Carol Faragosa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in All Hallows Church, Moosup. Burial will follow in All Hallows Cemetery. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
