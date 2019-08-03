|
|
East Hampton - Donald E. "Donny" Brainard, 91, of East Hampton formerly of Shepard Street in Old Saybrook and Chapman Beach Road in Westbrook died peacefully at home early Tuesday morning.
Donald is survived by his wife of 64 years Barbara Stiles Brainard; son Scott and his wife Mary, son Glenn and his wife Laura and son Lee. Donald is also survived by two grandsons, Christopher and Jacob Brainard; a sister Necla Stevens of Waterford; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his parents Harry L. and E. Gertrude McCoombs Brainard; as well as his sister Dorothy Brainard Rochette; and niece Colleen Courtney.
Donald worked as a bulldozer operator his entire life starting with the Holbrook Co. He was very proud of his employment with Lane Construction and his part building I-95 in the Clinton area. He had also worked for White Oak and Lamay Construction. In the early sixties he took a job with Vann Epps Construction for a "few weeks" which became 19 years. Donald then started Donald Brainard Bulldozing where he worked until he was 84.
Donald's life was centered around family and friends. He was always involved with his sons' lives, taking them camping, boating, bagpiping and many other things. Donald was drafted into the army where he served with the Headquarters Battery 260th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Group at Camp Edwards Mass. During his service time, duty to family called when his father became ill and he received a hardship discharge to go home and tend to the family farm. In 1933, he became a 3rd degree Master Mason of Siloam Lodge #32, now Estuary Lodge #43 in Old Saybrook.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, in Cypress Cemetery Route 153 in Westbrook.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Day on Aug. 3, 2019